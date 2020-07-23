WESPAC Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,501 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,105,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 733.3% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 982.1% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 396.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS traded down $15.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $151.19. 218,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,385,991. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.28 and a 12 month high of $173.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.66. The company has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.34.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.30. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 132.00%. The business had revenue of $799.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter John Sacripanti sold 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.42, for a total transaction of $30,548.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,787,300.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.01, for a total transaction of $882,648.04. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,041 shares of company stock worth $4,097,415. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CTXS shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cfra cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.77.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

