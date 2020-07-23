WESPAC Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000.

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $104.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,873,960. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $75.55 and a 52 week high of $121.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.90.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

