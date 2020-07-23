WESPAC Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Posted by on Jul 23rd, 2020

WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,089 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 421,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $153,846,000 after purchasing an additional 66,316 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 3,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 3,017 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 203.4% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after buying an additional 6,799 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine cut Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $371.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $441.28.

LMT stock traded down $2.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $391.53. 49,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,491,122. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $372.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $383.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $109.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $266.11 and a one year high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.19 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Article: What is the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT)

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit