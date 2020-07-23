WESPAC Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,089 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 421,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $153,846,000 after purchasing an additional 66,316 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 3,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 3,017 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 203.4% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after buying an additional 6,799 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine cut Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $371.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $441.28.

LMT stock traded down $2.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $391.53. 49,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,491,122. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $372.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $383.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $109.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $266.11 and a one year high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.19 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Article: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.