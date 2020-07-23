Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) Position Reduced by Keating Investment Counselors Inc.

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,825 shares during the period. Weyerhaeuser comprises approximately 3.4% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $6,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WY. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 59.9% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 248.9% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WY shares. Stephens reduced their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

WY traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.31. 127,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,651,589. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.38 and a beta of 1.89. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $31.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.43.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

