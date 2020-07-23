Your Advocates Ltd. LLP Has $44,000 Stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Country Trust Bank raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on UNH shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $283.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $371.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.46.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CFO John F. Rex sold 22,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.43, for a total transaction of $6,839,126.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,684,750.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 59,012 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.04, for a total transaction of $18,119,044.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 909,059 shares in the company, valued at $279,117,475.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 126,823 shares of company stock worth $38,152,284 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $304.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,911,309. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $315.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $297.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.19. The firm has a market cap of $291.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.72.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The company had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.