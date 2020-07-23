Your Advocates Ltd. LLP Increases Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 makes up approximately 0.1% of Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,599,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,695,316,000 after buying an additional 1,188,569 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 7.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,392,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,308,634,000 after buying an additional 1,749,706 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,348,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $608,871,000 after acquiring an additional 255,212 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,034,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $377,407,000 after acquiring an additional 183,173 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,445,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $716,569,000 after acquiring an additional 232,813 shares in the last quarter. 66.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research cut Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.41.

Shares of NYSE PSX traded down $0.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.53. The stock had a trading volume of 51,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,072,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a PE ratio of 94.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.60. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $40.04 and a one year high of $119.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.15.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 14.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.16 per share, with a total value of $70,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Kramer Adams acquired 1,250 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.40 per share, with a total value of $95,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,213 shares in the company, valued at $780,273.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $268,305. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

