Your Advocates Ltd. LLP Lowers Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP cut its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,771 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 253.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHM traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.38. 7,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 809,134. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.15. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $34.87 and a 1 year high of $62.40.

