Your Advocates Ltd. LLP Reduces Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP decreased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 62.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,455 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.1% of Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 21,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $179,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period.

SCHA stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.83. The company had a trading volume of 354,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,099. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.30. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $77.74.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

