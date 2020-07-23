Your Advocates Ltd. LLP Sells 4,150 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 65.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,150 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.1% of Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. UBS Group AG lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 422,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,973,000 after acquiring an additional 36,831 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1,581.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,673,000 after purchasing an additional 141,081 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,057,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,010,000 after purchasing an additional 256,187 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 42,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 20,968 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of SPLG stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.99. 217,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,092,994. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.62 and a fifty-two week high of $39.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.40.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.