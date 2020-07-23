Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Veritiv Corp (NYSE:VRTV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Veritiv Corp (NYSE:VRTV) will report ($0.13) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Veritiv’s earnings. Veritiv posted earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,400%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Veritiv will report full-year earnings of ($1.65) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.00 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Veritiv.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $1.20. Veritiv had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Veritiv from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 16th.

Shares of NYSE VRTV traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.15. 2,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,353. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.11 million, a PE ratio of -86.35 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.70. Veritiv has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $24.66.

In other Veritiv news, CEO Mary A. Laschinger bought 3,000 shares of Veritiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.30 per share, with a total value of $27,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,796,221.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRTV. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veritiv in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Veritiv by 945.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Veritiv in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new stake in Veritiv during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Veritiv by 22.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Veritiv Company Profile

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business distributor of packaging, facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing. The Packaging segment offers standard, custom, and comprehensive packaging solutions.

