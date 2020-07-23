Zacks Investment Research Downgrades South State (NASDAQ:SSB) to Sell

Posted by on Jul 23rd, 2020

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South State (NASDAQ:SSB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “South State Corporation is a bank holding company for South State Bank. The Bank provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and investment services, and consumer finance loans. It offers demand, time and savings deposits, lending and credit card servicing; automated teller machine processing; and wealth management and trust services. South State Corporation, formerly known as First Financial Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in South Carolina. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. DA Davidson lowered South State from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine upgraded South State from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on South State from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James began coverage on South State in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded South State from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.20.

NASDAQ:SSB traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,309. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.44. South State has a 12-month low of $40.42 and a 12-month high of $88.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $172.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.03 million. South State had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 7.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that South State will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David G. Salyers bought 2,000 shares of South State stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.59 per share, with a total value of $103,180.00. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of South State by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of South State by 5.2% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of South State by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 48,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of South State by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of South State by 19.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

