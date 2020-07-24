$0.11 EPS Expected for DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for DXC Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.09. DXC Technology reported earnings of $1.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 93.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that DXC Technology will report full year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $3.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $4.47. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow DXC Technology.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.23. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 27.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DXC Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. DXC Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.86.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in DXC Technology in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 75.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 102.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 132.6% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 61.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXC stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.30. 66,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,853,430. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.68. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $57.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

