$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) will post $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Paylocity’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. Paylocity posted earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Paylocity will report full-year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.97. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Paylocity.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $171.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.76 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 12.65%. Paylocity’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PCTY. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Paylocity from $165.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Paylocity from $125.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Paylocity from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Paylocity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Paylocity presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.29.

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 53,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.26, for a total value of $6,555,336.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 104,440 shares of company stock worth $13,073,183 over the last quarter. 37.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Paylocity by 30.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the first quarter worth $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 83.9% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the first quarter worth $129,000. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY traded down $2.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.50. 3,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,206. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.31, a PEG ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.68. Paylocity has a 12-month low of $66.98 and a 12-month high of $156.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

