$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 24th, 2020

Analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) will post $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Paylocity’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. Paylocity posted earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Paylocity will report full-year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.97. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Paylocity.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $171.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.76 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 12.65%. Paylocity’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PCTY. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Paylocity from $165.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Paylocity from $125.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Paylocity from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Paylocity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Paylocity presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.29.

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 53,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.26, for a total value of $6,555,336.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 104,440 shares of company stock worth $13,073,183 over the last quarter. 37.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Paylocity by 30.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the first quarter worth $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 83.9% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the first quarter worth $129,000. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY traded down $2.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.50. 3,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,206. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.31, a PEG ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.68. Paylocity has a 12-month low of $66.98 and a 12-month high of $156.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

Featured Story: Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paylocity (PCTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit