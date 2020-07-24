107,800 Shares in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) Acquired by Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 107,800 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,461,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EOG traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.92. 90,892 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,576,543. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.98. EOG Resources Inc has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $89.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy exploration company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 11.69%. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that EOG Resources Inc will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EOG. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Standpoint Research cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.84.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

