1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $79.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.65 million. 1st Source had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 22.49%.

NASDAQ:SRCE traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.80. 286 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,521. 1st Source has a 12-month low of $26.07 and a 12-month high of $53.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $886.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.75.

In other news, Director Mark D. Schwabero acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.81 per share, with a total value of $32,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,634.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 20.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SRCE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine upgraded 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

