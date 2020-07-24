231,500 Shares in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) Bought by Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 231,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,712,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Centene during the first quarter valued at $2,211,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Centene by 64.0% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 54,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 21,272 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Centene by 45.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,458,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,058,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617,774 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Centene by 7.3% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Centene by 41.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 135,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,078,000 after purchasing an additional 40,033 shares in the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.29. 106,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,967,782. Centene Corp has a fifty-two week low of $41.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $26.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.96 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 1.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Centene Corp will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total transaction of $1,916,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brandy Burkhalter sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 212,983 shares of company stock valued at $14,041,261. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CNC shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Centene from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.50.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Article: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.