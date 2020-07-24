3,470 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Purchased by CMH Wealth Management LLC

CMH Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after buying an additional 17,822 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,367,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,364,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 209,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,707,000 after buying an additional 57,835 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $146.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,487,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,278,570. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.85 and its 200-day moving average is $140.71. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $95.69 and a 52 week high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.