3,518 Shares in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Bought by Campbell Wealth Management

Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 111.9% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter worth $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 122.7% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 208.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Finally, Firestone Capital Management increased its stake in Bank of America by 39.0% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Bank of America from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.47.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 33,902,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $813,323,925.77. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $24.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,338,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,521,696. The company has a market capitalization of $211.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Corp has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $35.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Article: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.