3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $648,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 213,211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,871 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in 3M by 1,525.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,909 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in 3M by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 72,522 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,795,000 after purchasing an additional 36,625 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. 65.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 14,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $2,085,957.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,957,146. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.85, for a total transaction of $529,394.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,818,492.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,184 shares of company stock worth $5,930,874 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $160.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,137,485. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.39. 3M Co has a one year low of $114.04 and a one year high of $187.72. The company has a market cap of $92.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.13. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 50.24%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $159.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of 3M from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

