3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning decreased its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 107,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,182 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in 3M were worth $16,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth $326,000. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth $302,000. Guardian Investment Management boosted its position in shares of 3M by 20.0% during the first quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 17,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,372,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth $962,000. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other 3M news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.85, for a total value of $529,394.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,818,492.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 14,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $2,141,684.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,426,988.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,184 shares of company stock valued at $5,930,874. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MMM stock traded up $0.90 on Friday, reaching $160.19. 66,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,137,485. The stock has a market cap of $92.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.39. 3M Co has a 1-year low of $114.04 and a 1-year high of $187.72.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.13. 3M had a return on equity of 50.24% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that 3M Co will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MMM. Citigroup lifted their target price on 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Gordon Haskett lowered 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on 3M from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

