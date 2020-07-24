4,983 Shares in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Acquired by IFG Advisors LLC

IFG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 560.1% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 257,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,451,000 after purchasing an additional 218,732 shares during the last quarter. Brightworth lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 4.2% during the second quarter. Brightworth now owns 116,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.1% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 113,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 11.9% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 51,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 2,555.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 115,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,582,000 after buying an additional 111,223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,756,954. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $57.57. The company has a market capitalization of $79.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.27.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.84. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $13.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on MS. UBS Group lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.76.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $7,858,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,143,873 shares in the company, valued at $59,927,506.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $988,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 243,666 shares in the company, valued at $12,670,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 216,020 shares of company stock worth $11,099,965. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

