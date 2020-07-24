5,150 Shares in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Bought by M. Kraus & Co

M. Kraus & Co purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,150 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,280,000. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.8% of M. Kraus & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 4.8% in the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 7.0% in the first quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% during the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 735 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners raised its position in Alphabet by 4.7% during the first quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 178 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. Cowen upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,594.57.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total transaction of $89,751.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,244.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,328.50, for a total transaction of $39,855.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,591.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 242 shares of company stock valued at $342,902 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GOOG stock traded down $12.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,502.89. The stock had a trading volume of 44,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,173. The stock has a market cap of $1,031.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,462.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,372.14. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,586.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 42.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.