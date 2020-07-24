5,411 Shares in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) Acquired by Kavar Capital Partners LLC

Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 52,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 88,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,416,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 52.4% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 47,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 16,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

BTI stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.53. The stock had a trading volume of 122,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,013,026. British American Tobacco PLC has a 1-year low of $27.32 and a 1-year high of $45.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $80.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.37.

BTI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

