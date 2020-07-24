6,906 Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Bought by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,906 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 121,947 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $17,199,000 after buying an additional 6,769 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Union Pacific by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,042 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 15.9% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its position in Union Pacific by 3.0% in the second quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 27,975 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 7,754.1% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 53,329 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $9,016,000 after purchasing an additional 52,650 shares during the period. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on UNP shares. Cfra cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Union Pacific from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.04.

NYSE:UNP traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $176.64. The stock had a trading volume of 101,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,168,497. The company has a market capitalization of $119.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $105.08 and a 1-year high of $188.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total transaction of $774,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,730,784. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total value of $855,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,477,548.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

