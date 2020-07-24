96,755 Shares in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) Acquired by Cortland Associates Inc. MO

Cortland Associates Inc. MO bought a new position in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 96,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,635,000. AON accounts for approximately 2.7% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AON. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in AON by 280.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 8,275 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at $518,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AON by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in AON by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 76,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,988,000 after purchasing an additional 12,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AON. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of AON from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of AON from $202.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of AON from $214.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of AON in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of AON from $232.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AON has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.27.

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $195.00 per share, with a total value of $13,650,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President Eric Andersen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.13, for a total transaction of $298,695.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 102,814 shares in the company, valued at $20,473,351.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,850 shares of company stock worth $560,250 over the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AON traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $207.29. The company had a trading volume of 15,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,580. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $193.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $48.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 0.88. Aon PLC has a 52-week low of $143.93 and a 52-week high of $238.19.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. AON had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 63.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Aon PLC will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.19%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

