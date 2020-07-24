AAR (NYSE:AIR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.55 EPS

AAR (NYSE:AIR) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.55, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AAR had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $416.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.87 million.

Shares of NYSE:AIR opened at $19.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.11. The stock has a market cap of $668.30 million, a P/E ratio of 160.25 and a beta of 1.69. AAR has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $52.78.

Get AAR alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of AAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.17.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

Featured Article: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.