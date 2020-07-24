Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Acquired by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 787,034 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,782 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $71,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,463,224,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,781,543 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,401,723,000 after purchasing an additional 8,454,341 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 16,659,583 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,314,608,000 after acquiring an additional 7,735,426 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $398,420,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 43,184,886 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,407,719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,584,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on ABT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.13.

NYSE ABT traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.64. 135,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,900,249. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.09 and its 200-day moving average is $87.88. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $61.61 and a 1 year high of $101.98. The company has a market capitalization of $174.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.28%. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In other news, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $7,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,852,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 3,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.18, for a total transaction of $347,002.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,544,109.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,448 shares of company stock worth $10,724,030. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Article: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.