Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) is Atwater Malick LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Atwater Malick LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,264 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Accenture makes up about 5.3% of Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,176,930 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,375,586,000 after buying an additional 222,548 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,989,659 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,406,390,000 after acquiring an additional 235,852 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,026,818 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,453,285,000 after acquiring an additional 355,755 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,540,443 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,215,995,000 after acquiring an additional 165,557 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,140,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,165,702,000 after purchasing an additional 320,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $231,435.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,426,495. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gianfranco Casati sold 3,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $662,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,014 shares in the company, valued at $4,682,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,429 shares of company stock worth $6,191,720. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $221.28. The stock had a trading volume of 40,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $140.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.07. Accenture Plc has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $225.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $211.88 and its 200-day moving average is $194.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Accenture from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $216.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.44.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.