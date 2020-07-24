Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 391,237 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,120 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.06% of Accenture worth $84,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,176,930 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,375,586,000 after acquiring an additional 222,548 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Accenture by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,989,659 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,406,390,000 after acquiring an additional 235,852 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Accenture by 2.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,026,818 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,453,285,000 after acquiring an additional 355,755 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,540,443 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,215,995,000 after acquiring an additional 165,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 4.7% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,140,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,702,000 after acquiring an additional 320,253 shares in the last quarter. 73.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ACN. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $216.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.44.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $1.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $221.00. 36,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,003,478. The company has a market cap of $140.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.07. Accenture Plc has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $225.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $211.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,251 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $231,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,426,495. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 5,405 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $999,925.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,181,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,429 shares of company stock worth $6,191,720 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

