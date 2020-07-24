Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Buys 11,000 Shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. raised its stake in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $18,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter worth $2,882,740,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Linde by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,610,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,354,610,000 after acquiring an additional 40,175 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Linde by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,112,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,755,173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585,367 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Linde by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,260,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,602,113,000 after acquiring an additional 750,451 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Linde by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,172,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,586,846,000 after acquiring an additional 195,514 shares during the period. 76.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LIN. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Linde from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Linde from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Cfra decreased their price target on Linde from $245.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Linde from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Argus upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.47.

LIN stock traded down $2.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $243.37. 36,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,035,630. The stock has a market cap of $127.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Linde PLC has a fifty-two week low of $146.71 and a fifty-two week high of $248.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $218.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.37.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.74 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 8.35%. On average, analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

