Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Has $6.70 Million Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. reduced its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,500 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 35,600 shares during the quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $6,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $562,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 817,213 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,339,000 after buying an additional 80,575 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:COP traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.55. The company had a trading volume of 215,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,972,625. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.29. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $67.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.22. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.80%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Goldman Sachs Group raised ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director David Thomas Seaton acquired 2,400 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.03 per share, with a total value of $98,472.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $102,575. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

