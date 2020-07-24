Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Purchases New Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 15,200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,775,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 10,206 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 63,815 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $15,016,000 after buying an additional 32,725 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $579,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 220,771 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $51,948,000 after buying an additional 6,745 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $1,048,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.27, for a total transaction of $230,383.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,918,556.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $38,063,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,600 shares in the company, valued at $521,691,478. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 24 shares of company stock worth $7,836 and have sold 250,738 shares worth $93,670,532. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $3.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $408.76. 9,431,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,181,405. The firm has a market cap of $251.39 billion, a PE ratio of 76.40, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.35. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $147.39 and a 1 year high of $431.69. The company has a quick ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $382.46 and a 200 day moving average of $301.35.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

NVDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $385.00 to $461.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.89.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

