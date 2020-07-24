Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Reduces Position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. lessened its stake in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $17,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter worth $32,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in American Tower by 168.3% during the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. KeyCorp lowered shares of American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Barclays started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $296.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.33.

NYSE AMT traded down $0.81 on Friday, reaching $257.09. The company had a trading volume of 54,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,815. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.66 billion, a PE ratio of 60.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.45. American Tower Corp has a 1 year low of $174.32 and a 1 year high of $269.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $260.90 and a 200-day moving average of $242.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 35.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.92%.

In other news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $233,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,485.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $269,158.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,137,710.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,296 shares of company stock worth $2,506,244. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

