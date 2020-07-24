Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Reduces Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 53,200 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up 1.1% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $21,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hayden Royal LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 14,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 4,928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 8,361 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HON traded down $3.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,310,914. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $147.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.08 and a 1-year high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 33.60%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.69.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

