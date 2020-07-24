Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Takes Position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 115,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,183,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,504,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,632,724,000 after purchasing an additional 395,883 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,204,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,263,932,000 after purchasing an additional 627,213 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,495,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,994,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,949 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,132,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $585,788,000 after purchasing an additional 130,305 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $687,326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard J. Harshman purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $97.55 per share, with a total value of $97,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,150 shares in the company, valued at $112,182.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 930,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,914,320. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.15. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a one year low of $79.41 and a one year high of $161.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $45.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.29.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($2.78). PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 35.52%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PNC. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Stephens upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $138.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.21.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

