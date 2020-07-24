Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Trading Up 2%

Shares of Adecoagro SA (NYSE:AGRO) were up 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.49 and last traded at $4.56, approximately 5,240 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 251,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.47.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AGRO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Adecoagro in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $543.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $156.13 million for the quarter. Adecoagro had a negative net margin of 6.16% and a positive return on equity of 7.15%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adecoagro SA will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGRO. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 2,005.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 96,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 92,273 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 40,911 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the 4th quarter worth about $287,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 18,926 shares during the period. 51.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO)

Adecoagro SA, an agricultural company, engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production, and land transformation activities in South America. The company engages in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains, oilseeds, and fibers including wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

