Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Brave Asset Management Inc.

Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,827 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 2.1% of Brave Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $2,325,502,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $73,436,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $349,424,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,264,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,563,444,000 after acquiring an additional 295,467 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,555,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,297,617,000 after acquiring an additional 218,823 shares during the period. 32.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total transaction of $89,751.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,244.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total transaction of $45,388.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,587,178.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 242 shares of company stock valued at $342,902. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded down $12.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,502.89. The stock had a trading volume of 44,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,173. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,462.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,372.14. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,586.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market cap of $1,031.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 42.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,800.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,594.57.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

