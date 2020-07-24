Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Spotlight Asset Group Inc.

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 962 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 0.6% of Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $2,325,502,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $73,436,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $349,424,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,264,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,563,444,000 after buying an additional 295,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Alphabet by 5.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,555,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,297,617,000 after buying an additional 218,823 shares during the last quarter. 32.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,594.57.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,363.61, for a total transaction of $81,816.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $807,257.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,328.50, for a total transaction of $39,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,591.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 242 shares of company stock worth $342,902. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $11.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,504.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,173. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,462.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,372.14. The firm has a market cap of $1,031.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,586.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). The business had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 42.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

