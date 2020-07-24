Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Cortland Associates Inc. MO

Cortland Associates Inc. MO cut its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 3.4% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15.9% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% during the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.0% during the first quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 735 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.7% during the first quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 178 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 32.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total transaction of $45,388.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,178.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,363.61, for a total transaction of $81,816.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,257.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 242 shares of company stock worth $342,902. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG traded down $10.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,504.70. 49,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,613,173. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,462.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,372.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,031.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,586.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). The business had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 42.06 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,700.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,594.57.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.