Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Morris Capital Advisors LLC

Morris Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,652 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 2.1% of Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $394,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 10,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,379,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 45,799 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,234,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG traded down $11.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,504.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,173. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,462.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,372.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,031.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,586.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 42.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,594.57.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,363.61, for a total transaction of $81,816.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $807,257.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,328.50, for a total transaction of $39,855.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,591.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 242 shares of company stock valued at $342,902. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

