AltraVue Capital LLC Invests $6.26 Million in Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR)

AltraVue Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 406,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,262,000. Baker Hughes accounts for about 4.7% of AltraVue Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKR. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

NYSE BKR traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,494,916. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.73. Baker Hughes Company has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $25.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.62.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 46.03% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Baker Hughes Company will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BKR. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.07.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.