AltraVue Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIGA)

AltraVue Capital LLC decreased its position in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIGA) by 3.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,199,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 74,950 shares during the quarter. SIGA Technologies makes up approximately 9.7% of AltraVue Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. AltraVue Capital LLC’s holdings in SIGA Technologies were worth $12,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in SIGA Technologies by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in SIGA Technologies by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 47,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in SIGA Technologies by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in SIGA Technologies by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,863 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in SIGA Technologies by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 48,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 5,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

SIGA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.07. 86,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,976. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.03 and its 200 day moving average is $5.40. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $7.31.

SIGA Technologies (OTCMKTS:SIGA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.62 million for the quarter.

SIGA Technologies Company Profile

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

