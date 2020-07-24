AltraVue Capital LLC Sells 8,230 Shares of IES Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:IESC)

AltraVue Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in IES Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:IESC) by 5.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 136,878 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,230 shares during the quarter. IES makes up about 2.4% of AltraVue Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. AltraVue Capital LLC’s holdings in IES were worth $3,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IESC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of IES in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IES by 95.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of IES during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of IES by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of IES by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IES alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of IES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of IESC traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.63. 449 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,069. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.15. IES Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $13.73 and a 52 week high of $27.78. The company has a market cap of $498.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.91.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $291.30 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Donald L. Luke sold 8,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total transaction of $210,395.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,686.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donald L. Luke sold 1,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total transaction of $40,334.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,617.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 61.76% of the company’s stock.

IES Company Profile

IES Holdings, Inc engages in communications, commercial and industrial, infrastructure solutions, and residential businesses in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IESC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IES Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:IESC).

Receive News & Ratings for IES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.