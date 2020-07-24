AltraVue Capital LLC Takes $295,000 Position in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

AltraVue Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at about $513,931,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $413,675,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Marriott International by 701.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,805,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,576 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the first quarter worth approximately $109,145,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,555,000. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MAR traded down $2.02 on Friday, hitting $86.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,915,149. Marriott International Inc has a 12 month low of $46.56 and a 12 month high of $153.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43. The firm has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.87 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.97.
MAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.43.
Marriott International Profile
Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.
