AltraVue Capital LLC Takes $295,000 Position in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

AltraVue Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at about $513,931,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $413,675,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Marriott International by 701.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,805,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,576 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the first quarter worth approximately $109,145,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,555,000. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marriott International alerts:

MAR traded down $2.02 on Friday, hitting $86.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,915,149. Marriott International Inc has a 12 month low of $46.56 and a 12 month high of $153.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43. The firm has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.87 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.97.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.64). Marriott International had a return on equity of 231.22% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Marriott International Inc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.43.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Read More: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.