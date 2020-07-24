American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American National BankShares had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $24.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.66 million.

American National BankShares stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.42. 447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,518. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.07 and a 200 day moving average of $27.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $258.22 million, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.14. American National BankShares has a 12-month low of $18.53 and a 12-month high of $40.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. American National BankShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

AMNB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered American National BankShares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub lowered American National BankShares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Stephens upgraded American National BankShares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine lowered American National BankShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on American National BankShares from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.13.

About American National BankShares

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

