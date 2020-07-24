American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in American Tower were worth $14,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.3% during the first quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,239,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.3% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.6% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 7,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.4% during the second quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $296.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th. UBS Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.33.

In other news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.50, for a total transaction of $360,186.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,328,167. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.70, for a total transaction of $110,680.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,296 shares of company stock valued at $2,506,244 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

AMT traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $257.47. The stock had a trading volume of 48,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,815. American Tower Corp has a 12-month low of $174.32 and a 12-month high of $269.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $260.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.73. The company has a market cap of $114.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.45.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 35.63% and a net margin of 24.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 56.92%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

