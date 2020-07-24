Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. decreased its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,539 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,975 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for 1.2% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1,590.0% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $274.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.00.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $100,856.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $259,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,589 shares in the company, valued at $4,309,656.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,425 shares of company stock worth $818,457. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMGN traded down $6.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $246.18. The company had a trading volume of 63,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,303,064. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The company has a market capitalization of $145.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.94. Amgen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.12 and a 12-month high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 90.75%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.