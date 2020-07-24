Analysts Set Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC (LON:MONY) Target Price at GBX 342.22

Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC (LON:MONY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 342.22 ($4.21).

MONY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.81) price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Moneysupermarket.Com Group from GBX 320 ($3.94) to GBX 295 ($3.63) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.61) price target (down previously from GBX 415 ($5.11)) on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Moneysupermarket.Com Group from GBX 410 ($5.05) to GBX 400 ($4.92) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 6th.

Get Moneysupermarket.Com Group alerts:

In related news, insider Mark Lewis sold 13,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 319 ($3.93), for a total transaction of £44,057.09 ($54,217.44). Also, insider Scilla Grimble sold 14,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 334 ($4.11), for a total value of £49,896.26 ($61,403.22).

Shares of MONY traded up GBX 4.20 ($0.05) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 303 ($3.73). 1,103,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,170,000. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Moneysupermarket.Com Group has a 12 month low of GBX 3.19 ($0.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 402.10 ($4.95). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 320.47 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 316.13.

About Moneysupermarket.Com Group

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates price and product comparison, and editorial based Websites in the United Kingdom. It operates in Insurance, Money, and Home Services segments. The company also provides financial intermediary services. Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC was founded in 1993 and is based in Chester, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Moneysupermarket.Com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneysupermarket.Com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.