Analysts Set Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Target Price at $71.14

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.14.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NBR shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Nabors Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Nabors Industries from $37.50 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Nabors Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. AltaCorp Capital downgraded Nabors Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Nabors Industries from $50.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 104.1% in the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 132.3% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 7,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Nabors Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000.
Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($19.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($15.03) by ($4.83). The firm had revenue of $715.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.69 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 33.01% and a negative return on equity of 20.73%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries will post -86.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Nabors Industries Company Profile
Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.
