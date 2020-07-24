Analysts Set Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PINWF) PT at $9.00

Shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PINWF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PINWF. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. CIBC upgraded shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PINWF remained flat at $$3.03 during midday trading on Tuesday. 1,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,694. Pinnacle Renewable Energy has a one year low of $2.66 and a one year high of $8.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.01.

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells industrial wood pellets for industrial electrical power generation and home heating consumption in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company produces renewable fuel in the form of industrial wood pellets for electricity generation, which are used by utilities and large-scale power generators to produce renewable and baseload power.

